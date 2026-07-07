Informations pratiques

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

TENNIS NOCTURNE VENDREDI 10 JUILLET

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-10 19:00:00

fin : 2026-07-10 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-10

Accueil dès 19H suivi d’un buffet à 20H, puis profitez toute la soirée des terrains en accès libre avec prêt de matériel et éclairage des courts.

Tarif 15€ / 10€ (-12 ans) Sur inscription jusqu’au mercredi au +33 (0)6 80 90 04 36 ou pierricktennis66@gmail.com En famille ou entre amis

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Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 pierricktennis66@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Check-in starts at 7:00 p.m., followed by a buffet at 8:00 p.m. Then enjoy open access to the courts all evening, with equipment rental and court lighting available.

Price: 15? / 10? (under 12) ? Register by Wednesday at +33 (0)6 80 90 04 36 or pierricktennis66@gmail.com ? With family or friends

L’événement TENNIS NOCTURNE VENDREDI 10 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-29 par OT DE FONT ROMEU