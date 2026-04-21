FESTIVAL DES PLANTES MÉDICINALES & ARBRES DE MONTAGNE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
FESTIVAL DES PLANTES MÉDICINALES & ARBRES DE MONTAGNE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via samedi 11 juillet 2026.
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
FESTIVAL DES PLANTES MÉDICINALES & ARBRES DE MONTAGNE
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-11 09:30:00
fin : 2026-07-12
Date(s) :
2026-07-11
estival organisé par Anne-Marie Pujol les 11 et 12 juillet, avec entrée gratuite, conférences, producteurs locaux et animations autour des plantes de montagne et médicinales. Tables rondes
Infos et programme jardinsetsavoirs.fr
contact.festival66@gmail.com | 06 07 10 29 18
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Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 contact.festival66@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
estival organized by Anne-Marie Pujol on July 11 and 12, with free admission, conferences, local producers and events focusing on mountain and medicinal plants. Round tables
Info and program: jardinsetsavoirs.fr
? contact.festival66@gmail.com | ? 06 07 10 29 18
L’événement FESTIVAL DES PLANTES MÉDICINALES & ARBRES DE MONTAGNE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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