Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

FESTIVAL DES PLANTES MÉDICINALES & ARBRES DE MONTAGNE

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-11 09:30:00

fin : 2026-07-12

Date(s) :

2026-07-11

estival organisé par Anne-Marie Pujol les 11 et 12 juillet, avec entrée gratuite, conférences, producteurs locaux et animations autour des plantes de montagne et médicinales. Tables rondes

Infos et programme jardinsetsavoirs.fr

contact.festival66@gmail.com | 06 07 10 29 18

.

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 contact.festival66@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

estival organized by Anne-Marie Pujol on July 11 and 12, with free admission, conferences, local producers and events focusing on mountain and medicinal plants. Round tables

Info and program: jardinsetsavoirs.fr

? contact.festival66@gmail.com | ? 06 07 10 29 18

L’événement FESTIVAL DES PLANTES MÉDICINALES & ARBRES DE MONTAGNE Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par OT DE FONT ROMEU