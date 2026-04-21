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COUPE D’EUROPE U19 DE RUGBY Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

COUPE D’EUROPE U19 DE RUGBY Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

COUPE D’EUROPE U19 DE RUGBY Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via samedi 11 juillet 2026.

Adresse : Rue du Mazerat

Ville : 66120 Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : samedi 11 juillet 2026

Fin : dimanche 19 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 09:00:00

Tarif :

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

COUPE D’EUROPE U19 DE RUGBY

Rue du Mazerat Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-11 09:00:00
fin : 2026-07-19 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-11

10 nations. 5 matchs par journée. Entrée gratuite
  .

Rue du Mazerat Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

10 nations. 5 matches per day. Free admission

L’événement COUPE D’EUROPE U19 DE RUGBY Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par OT DE FONT ROMEU

À voir aussi à Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via (Pyrénées-Orientales)