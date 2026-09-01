TOURNOI RÉGIONAL DE BRIDGE Lamalou-les-Bains
samedi 26 septembre 2026 · Lamalou-les-Bains
Informations pratiques
Lamalou-les-Bains
TOURNOI RÉGIONAL DE BRIDGE
Lamalou-les-Bains Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-26
fin : 2026-09-26
Date(s) :
2026-09-26
Tournoi de bridge ouvert à tous
Samedi 26 Septembre au Centre Ulysse à Lamalou les Bains
Inscription auprès de Mme BRAS 06 89 10 47 16
secretaire@bridgevalleedorb.fr
Apéritif buffet offert en fin de tournoi
Tournoi de bridge ouvert à tous
Samedi 26 Septembre au Centre Ulysse à Lamalou les Bains
Inscription auprès de Mme BRAS 06 89 10 47 16
secretaire@bridgevalleedorb.fr
Apéritif buffet offert en fin de tournoi .
Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 89 10 47 16
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : TOURNOI RÉGIONAL DE BRIDGE
Bridge tournament Challenge Jean Claude Oustry
Saturday September 27 at 2:30 pm at the Centre Ulysse in Lamalou les Bains
Open by HOMOLOGUE pairs (all series and unranked)
Registration before 27/09/2025 with Mme BRAS 06 89 10 47 16
secretaire@bridgevalleedorb.fr
entry fees: 20? FFB members 22? non-members 10? juniors
Buffet aperitif offered at the end of the tournament
L’événement TOURNOI RÉGIONAL DE BRIDGE Lamalou-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-08-25 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
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