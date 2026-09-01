Informations pratiques

Lamalou-les-Bains

TOURNOI RÉGIONAL DE BRIDGE

Lamalou-les-Bains Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-26

fin : 2026-09-26

Date(s) :

2026-09-26

Tournoi de bridge ouvert à tous

Samedi 26 Septembre au Centre Ulysse à Lamalou les Bains

Inscription auprès de Mme BRAS 06 89 10 47 16

secretaire@bridgevalleedorb.fr

Apéritif buffet offert en fin de tournoi

Tournoi de bridge ouvert à tous

Samedi 26 Septembre au Centre Ulysse à Lamalou les Bains

Inscription auprès de Mme BRAS 06 89 10 47 16

secretaire@bridgevalleedorb.fr

Apéritif buffet offert en fin de tournoi .

Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 89 10 47 16

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : TOURNOI RÉGIONAL DE BRIDGE

Bridge tournament Challenge Jean Claude Oustry

Saturday September 27 at 2:30 pm at the Centre Ulysse in Lamalou les Bains

Open by HOMOLOGUE pairs (all series and unranked)

Registration before 27/09/2025 with Mme BRAS 06 89 10 47 16

secretaire@bridgevalleedorb.fr

entry fees: 20? FFB members 22? non-members 10? juniors

Buffet aperitif offered at the end of the tournament

L’événement TOURNOI RÉGIONAL DE BRIDGE Lamalou-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-08-25 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB