UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Lamalou-les-Bains

TOURNOI RÉGIONAL DE BRIDGE Lamalou-les-Bains

samedi 26 septembre 2026 · Lamalou-les-Bains

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 26 septembre 2026
Fin
samedi 26 septembre 2026
Ville
34240 Lamalou-les-Bains
Département
Hérault
Tarif

Lamalou-les-Bains

TOURNOI RÉGIONAL DE BRIDGE

Lamalou-les-Bains Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-26
fin : 2026-09-26

Date(s) :
2026-09-26

Tournoi de bridge ouvert à tous
Samedi 26 Septembre au Centre Ulysse à Lamalou les Bains

Inscription auprès de Mme BRAS 06 89 10 47 16
secretaire@bridgevalleedorb.fr

Apéritif buffet offert en fin de tournoi
Tournoi de bridge ouvert à tous
Samedi 26 Septembre au Centre Ulysse à Lamalou les Bains

Inscription auprès de Mme BRAS 06 89 10 47 16
secretaire@bridgevalleedorb.fr

Apéritif buffet offert en fin de tournoi   .

Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 89 10 47 16 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : TOURNOI RÉGIONAL DE BRIDGE

Bridge tournament Challenge Jean Claude Oustry
Saturday September 27 at 2:30 pm at the Centre Ulysse in Lamalou les Bains
Open by HOMOLOGUE pairs (all series and unranked)

Registration before 27/09/2025 with Mme BRAS 06 89 10 47 16
secretaire@bridgevalleedorb.fr
entry fees: 20? FFB members 22? non-members 10? juniors
Buffet aperitif offered at the end of the tournament

L’événement TOURNOI RÉGIONAL DE BRIDGE Lamalou-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-08-25 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB

À voir aussi à Lamalou-les-Bains (Hérault)