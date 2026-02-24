TRANS’OCCITANIE ÉTAPE 8 CASTELNAUDARY BRAM

Castelnaudary Aude

Début : 2026-06-10 10:30:00

fin : 2026-06-10

2026-06-10

Trans’Occitanie 2026 2ème édition

La Trans’Occitanie est une randonnée itinérante inclusive portée par la Ligue du Sport Adapté Occitanie, et mise en œuvre localement par les Comités Départementaux du Sport Adapté (CDSA). Destinée à des publics en situation de troubles du neurodéveloppement et/ou de troubles psychiques, elle suit le canal des deux Mers, incluant notamment le canal latéral à la Garonne en Tarn-et-Garonne, pour (re)découvrir notre territoire occitan.

L’étape du jour se fera de Castelnaudary à Bram, le long du canal du Midi (19km).

À travers chaque étape construite avec les acteurs du territoire, la Ligue et les CDSA favorisent l’accès au sport, l’inclusion sociale et la citoyenneté, dans une dynamique participative et territoriale forte.

Ouverte à tous les publics, la Trans’Occitanie encourage la rencontre, la mixité et une démarche d’inclusion inversée, en sensibilisant les participants aux enjeux de l’accessibilité et de la cohésion sociale.​​​​

Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie +33 5 61 20 33 72 evenement.occitanie@sportadapte.fr

English :

Trans?Occitanie 2026 ? 2nd edition

The Trans’Occitanie is an inclusive touring event organized by the Ligue du Sport Adapté Occitanie, and implemented locally by the Comités Départementaux du Sport Adapté (CDSA). Aimed at people with neurodevelopmental and/or psychiatric disorders, it follows the Canal des Deux Mers, including the Canal Latéral à la Garonne in Tarn-et-Garonne, to (re)discover our Occitan territory.

Today’s stage runs from Castelnaudary to Bram, along the Canal du Midi (19km).

Through each stage built with local players, the League and CDSAs promote access to sport, social inclusion and citizenship, in a strong participative and territorial dynamic.

Open to all, the Trans’Occitanie encourages encounters, diversity and a reverse inclusion approach, raising participants? awareness of the challenges of accessibility and social cohesion.????

