FESTIVAL SWEEP IN STYLE 2026 BATTLE INTERNATIONAL DE BREAKING Castelnaudary

Castelnaudary

FESTIVAL SWEEP IN STYLE 2026 BATTLE INTERNATIONAL DE BREAKING

Avenue Georges Pompidou Castelnaudary Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-30 19:00:00

fin : 2026-05-30

Date(s) :

2026-05-30

Le 30 mai de 19h au Complexe sportif Pierre de Coubertin, retrouvez le Festival Sweep in Style à Castelnaudary avec des animations dans toute la ville autour des cultures urbaines. Le Battle International Breaking Sweep In Style revient pour une cinquième édition encore plus intense et spectaculaire.

Catégories

Bboys Pro 3 vs 3

Bgirls Pro 1 vs 1

Kids Pro 1 vs 1 (-15 ans)

Des danseurs venus du monde entier se réuniront pour une soirée exceptionnelle placée sous le signe du talent, de la performance et de l’énergie pure. Un jury d’experts départagera les meilleurs et sacrera les vainqueurs de cette 5ème édition. Un rendez-vous convivial et explosif à partager en famille ou entre amis… Une soirée à ne manquer sous aucun prétexte ! De belles surprises vous attendent !

Informations pratiques

Village urbain à partir de 15h

Votre billet pour le battle vous permettra de profiter de plusieurs animations gratuites tout au long de l’après-midi.

L’entrée au village urbain est libre.

Food truck et petite restauration sur place.

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Avenue Georges Pompidou Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

On May 30 from 7pm at the Complexe sportif Pierre de Coubertin, join us for the Sweep in Style Festival in Castelnaudary, with events all over town focusing on urban cultures. The Breaking Sweep In Style International Battle returns for an even more intense and spectacular fifth edition.

Categories

Bboys Pro ? 3 vs 3

Bgirls Pro ? 1 vs 1

Kids Pro ? 1 vs 1 (under 15)

Dancers from all over the world will come together for an exceptional evening of talent, performance and pure energy. A panel of expert judges will select the best performers and crown the winners of this 5th edition. A convivial and explosive event to share with family and friends? An evening not to be missed! A host of surprises await you!

Practical information

Urban Village ? from 3pm

Your ticket for the battle will entitle you to free entertainment throughout the afternoon.

Admission to the urban village is free.

Food truck and snacks on site.

L’événement FESTIVAL SWEEP IN STYLE 2026 BATTLE INTERNATIONAL DE BREAKING Castelnaudary a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Castelnaudary Lauragais Audois