PROJET 100 TOI Castelnaudary

PROJET 100 TOI

Rue Général Dejean Castelnaudary Aude

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-19 20:30:00

fin : 2026-05-19

Date(s) :

2026-05-19

Journal poétique et sportif couru, écrit et raconté par Laurent Soffiati.

Le Projet 100 toi est la nouvelle création avec la compagnie Idéal Cinéma. C’est une aventure humaine et poétique imaginée par le comédien-marathonien Laurent Soffiati. À travers les 100 km de Millau, qu’il court en hommage à son ami disparu, il mêle sport, écriture et théâtre dans une quête de résilience, de partage et de dépassement de soi. Accompagné à vélo par son filleul, ce défi devient un acte de mémoire et une célébration de la vie, remplie de courage et de solidarité. S’inspirant de ses créations antérieures

sur le corps en souffrance et en quête de lumière. Laurent Soffiati cherche à transmettre un message universel sur la force humaine et la volonté de rester debout.

Ce cheminement poétique, physique et existentiel sur lequel Laurent Soffiati s’engage donnera lieu à un journal poétique et sportif retraçant cette aventure unique, marquée par l’effort et l’émotion, témoignage vibrant de cette expérience hors du commun. Sans toi, mais ensemble.

Projet de création soutenu par le Conseil Départemental de l’Aude, Arts Vivants 11, le Théâtre municipal des 3 Ponts de Castelnaudary.

Rue Général Dejean Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 94 60 85

English :

A poetic and sporting diary, written and narrated by Laurent Soffiati.

Le Projet 100 toi is a new creation with compagnie Idéal Cinéma. It’s a human and poetic adventure imagined by actor-marathoner Laurent Soffiati. Through the 100 km of Millau, which he runs as a tribute to his late friend, he mixes sport, writing and theater in a quest for resilience, sharing and surpassing oneself. Accompanied on his bike by his godson, this challenge becomes an act of remembrance and a celebration of life, filled with courage and solidarity. Inspired by his previous creations

on the suffering body in search of light. Laurent Soffiati seeks to convey a universal message about human strength and the will to stand tall.

The poetic, physical and existential journey Laurent Soffiati has embarked upon will give rise to a poetic and sporting diary retracing this unique adventure, marked by effort and emotion, a vibrant testimony to this extraordinary experience. Without you, but together.

Creative project supported by the Conseil Départemental de l’Aude, Arts Vivants 11, Théâtre municipal des 3 Ponts de Castelnaudary.

