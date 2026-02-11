CANAL DU MIDI EXPÉRIENCE CASTELNAUDARY CARCASSONNE

Castelnaudary Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-23 14:00:00

fin : 2026-05-23

Date(s) :

2026-05-23

Canal du Midi Expérience est une course de relais inédite de Toulouse à Béziers au cœur d’un site classé UNESCO.

En 2026, le Canal du Midi devient le théâtre d’un événement sportif inédit Canal du Midi Expérience, une course en relais par équipes qui reliera Toulouse à Béziers sur plus de 200 kilomètres, en suivant les chemins de halage de l’un des plus grands chefs-d’œuvre d’ingénierie du XVIIe siècle.

4 grandes étapes d’environ 50 km, réparties sur 2 jours, parcourues par équipes de 5 relayeurs. Chaque coureur effectuera environ 10 km par demi-journée, favorisant l’accessibilité, l’esprit d’équipe et le partage.

Partie 2 Castelnaudary — Carcassonne départ à 14 h

Etape 6 8,8 km Castelnaudary → Pexiora

Etape 7 7,3 km Pexiora → Bram

Etape 8 8,2 km Bram → Villesèquelande

Etape 9 9,4 km Villesèquelande → Herminis

Etape 10 6,4 km Herminis → Carcassonne

.

Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie contact@canaldumidiexperience.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Canal du Midi Experience is an original relay race from Toulouse to Béziers in the heart of a UNESCO site.

In 2026, the Canal du Midi will be the setting for an unprecedented sporting event: Canal du Midi Expérience, a team relay race that will link Toulouse to Béziers over 200 kilometers, following the towpaths of one of the greatest engineering masterpieces of the 17th century.

4 main stages of around 50 km, spread over 2 days, run by teams of 5 relay runners. Each runner will cover around 10 km per half-day, promoting accessibility, team spirit and sharing.

Part 2: Castelnaudary — Carcassonne: start at 2 p.m

Stage 6: 8.8 km: Castelnaudary ? Pexiora

Stage 7: 7.3 km: Pexiora ? Bram

Stage 8: 8.2 km: Bram ? Villesèquelande

Stage 9: 9.4 km: Villesèquelande ? Herminis

Stage 10: 6.4 km: Herminis ? Carcassonne

L’événement CANAL DU MIDI EXPÉRIENCE CASTELNAUDARY CARCASSONNE Castelnaudary a été mis à jour le 2026-02-11 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 ADT