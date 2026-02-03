JE ME FAIS PEUR RIEN QUE DE PARLER DE MOI Castelnaudary

JE ME FAIS PEUR RIEN QUE DE PARLER DE MOI

Tout d’abord, il y a le coq il est le mal, le malin. Il fiche la trouille à l’humanité qui s’en réclame ou le rejette, mais toujours le côtoie. Et puis, il y a la fille, elle accepte de prendre part au jeu du coq à condition d’en connaître les règles. Le coq l’emmène dans son monde ; on y croisera le passeur, des gens, un mérou etc. sous l’œil toujours interrogatif des sans-voix. On est au théâtre, on ne l’oublie jamais. Et sur un air de violoncelle, les comédiens endossent des rôles et jouent à être.

Dans cette fantaisie autour de la mort, on explore tous les recoins de l’humanité, du plus obscur au plus transcendé. Entre spectacle musical et théâtre de masque… C’est une plongée souvent enivrante, parfois frénétique dans l’univers poétique et sonore de Claire Rengade. Une langue empreinte de références et de jeux de mots. C’est un voyage dans l’univers de Céline Chemin un paysage musical, une esthétique onirique. Cette rencontre percute le réel en donnant une lecture nouvelle.

.

English :

First of all, there’s the rooster: he’s evil, clever. He scares the hell out of humanity, which either claims him or rejects him, but always rubs shoulders with him. And then there’s the girl, who agrees to take part in the rooster’s game as long as she knows the rules. The rooster takes her into his world, where we meet the ferryman, people, a grouper, etc., under the ever-inquisitive gaze of the voiceless. This is theater, and you never forget it. And to the tune of the cello, the actors take on roles and play at being.

In this fantasy about death, we explore every corner of humanity, from the most obscure to the most transcendent. Somewhere between musical spectacle and mask theater? It’s an often intoxicating, sometimes frenetic plunge into Claire Rengade’s poetic and sonorous universe. A language imbued with references and wordplay. It’s a journey into the world of Céline Chemin: a musical landscape, a dreamlike aesthetic. This encounter shakes up reality, giving it a new reading.

