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Trente trois Concert Tu Connais Ma Soeur ? Reprises festives Trente Trois Lavans-lès-Saint-Claude

Trente trois Concert Tu Connais Ma Soeur ? Reprises festives Trente Trois Lavans-lès-Saint-Claude samedi 11 juillet 2026.

Lieu : Trente Trois

Adresse : 14 ZA Planchamp

Ville : 39170 Lavans-lès-Saint-Claude

Département : Jura

Début : samedi 11 juillet 2026

Fin : samedi 11 juillet 2026

Tarif :

Lavans-lès-Saint-Claude

Trente trois Concert Tu Connais Ma Soeur ? Reprises festives

Trente Trois 14 ZA Planchamp Lavans-lès-Saint-Claude Jura

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-11
fin : 2026-07-11

Date(s) :
2026-07-11

Samedi 11 Juillet ouverture 17h début concert 21h Tu Connais Ma Soeur ? Reprises festives   .

Trente Trois 14 ZA Planchamp Lavans-lès-Saint-Claude 39170 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 49 59 25 71 

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English : Trente trois Concert Tu Connais Ma Soeur ? Reprises festives

L’événement Trente trois Concert Tu Connais Ma Soeur ? Reprises festives Lavans-lès-Saint-Claude a été mis à jour le 2026-04-18 par OFFICE DE TOURISME HAUT-JURA SAINT-CLAUDE

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