Un dimanche à La Bâtie La Bâtie-Rolland
dimanche 30 août 2026 · La Bâtie-Rolland
Informations pratiques
La Bâtie-Rolland
Un dimanche à La Bâtie
Place Rouge La Bâtie-Rolland Drôme
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-30 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-30 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-30
La Municipalité organise cette première édition pour se retrouver, partager et célébrer l’été.
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Place Rouge La Bâtie-Rolland 26160 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 53 80 44 contact@mairie-labatierolland.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The municipality is organizing this first edition as an opportunity to get together, share, and celebrate summer.
L’événement Un dimanche à La Bâtie La Bâtie-Rolland a été mis à jour le 2026-08-23 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération
À voir aussi à La Bâtie-Rolland (Drôme)
- Visites commentées, Château de Puygiron, La Bâtie-Rolland 19 septembre 2026