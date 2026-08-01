Informations pratiques

La Bâtie-Rolland

Un dimanche à La Bâtie

Place Rouge La Bâtie-Rolland Drôme

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-30 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-30 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-30

La Municipalité organise cette première édition pour se retrouver, partager et célébrer l’été.

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Place Rouge La Bâtie-Rolland 26160 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 53 80 44 contact@mairie-labatierolland.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The municipality is organizing this first edition as an opportunity to get together, share, and celebrate summer.

L’événement Un dimanche à La Bâtie La Bâtie-Rolland a été mis à jour le 2026-08-23 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération