UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · La Bâtie-Rolland

Un dimanche à La Bâtie La Bâtie-Rolland

dimanche 30 août 2026 · La Bâtie-Rolland

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 30 août 2026
Fin
lundi 31 août 2026
Heure de début
18:00:00
Adresse
Place Rouge
Ville
26160 La Bâtie-Rolland
Département
Drôme
Tarif
15 15 15

La Bâtie-Rolland

Un dimanche à La Bâtie

Place Rouge La Bâtie-Rolland Drôme

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-30 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-30 23:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-30

La Municipalité organise cette première édition pour se retrouver, partager et célébrer l’été.
  .

Place Rouge La Bâtie-Rolland 26160 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 53 80 44  contact@mairie-labatierolland.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The municipality is organizing this first edition as an opportunity to get together, share, and celebrate summer.

L’événement Un dimanche à La Bâtie La Bâtie-Rolland a été mis à jour le 2026-08-23 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération

À voir aussi à La Bâtie-Rolland (Drôme)