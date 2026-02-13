VANLIFE EXPO ALPEXPO Grenoble
VANLIFE EXPO ALPEXPO Grenoble samedi 9 mai 2026.
VANLIFE EXPO
ALPEXPO 2, avenue d’Innsbruck Grenoble Isère
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR
Tarif réduit
Jusqu’au 2 mai sur vanlife-expo.com
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-09 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-10 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-09 2026-05-10
Vanlife Expo, salon du voyage en véhicule aménagé, revient pour sa 3ème édition à Alpexpo. Au programme, une centaine d’exposants spécialisés, conférences voyage, animations, concerts, food trucks.
ALPEXPO 2, avenue d’Innsbruck Grenoble 38000 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes salon@vanlife-expo.com
English :
Vanlife Expo, the trade show for travel in converted vehicles, returns for its 3rd edition at Alpexpo. On the program: around a hundred specialist exhibitors, travel conferences, entertainment, concerts and food trucks.
