VANLIFE EXPO ALPEXPO Grenoble

VANLIFE EXPO

ALPEXPO 2, avenue d’Innsbruck Grenoble Isère

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR

Début : 2026-05-09 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-10 18:00:00

2026-05-09 2026-05-10

Vanlife Expo, salon du voyage en véhicule aménagé, revient pour sa 3ème édition à Alpexpo. Au programme, une centaine d’exposants spécialisés, conférences voyage, animations, concerts, food trucks.

Vanlife Expo, the trade show for travel in converted vehicles, returns for its 3rd edition at Alpexpo. On the program: around a hundred specialist exhibitors, travel conferences, entertainment, concerts and food trucks.

