Informations pratiques

Limoux

VES 2026 RENCONTRES VIGNERONNES & VENDANGES EN FÊTE

Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-17 16:00:00

fin : 2026-10-17 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-17

17h à 19h30

Moment privilégié avec nos vignerons, découvrez leur philosophie et leurs produits de l’AOP Limoux et l’IGP Haute Vallée de l’Aude ; dégustation et vente en accès libre.

18h30 à 00h30

Soirée conviviale et festive pour célébrer tous ensemble la fin des vendanges ; bars à vins et bulles par les vignerons ; food trucks locaux ; concerts éclectiques.

Los Cepos originaire d’Ariège, cette banda d’une trentaine de jeunes musiciens passionnés, revisite les classiques des bandas et les grands tubes populaires avec une énergie débordante.

Youthie du soleil Andalou à l’ombre d’une forêt indonésienne, cette jeune multi-instrumentiste vous embarque dans son univers au rythme des skanks dub reggae roots et musiques du monde.

Sergent Garcia formation incontournable de musiciens chevronnés au répertoire métissé, où salsa, reggae, ska et rythmes afro-caribéens se mêlent avec une généreuse énergie communicative pour une soirée résolument festive et dansante…

Accès libre et gratuit

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Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 31 11 82 tourisme@cc-limouxin.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

5:00 p.m. 7:30 p.m.:

An exclusive event with our winemakers—discover their philosophy and their wines from the Limoux AOP and Haute Vallée de l’Aude IGP; open-access tasting and sales.

6:30 PM 12:30 AM:

A friendly and festive evening to celebrate the end of the grape harvest together; wine and sparkling wine bars hosted by the winemakers; local food trucks; eclectic concerts.

Los Cepos, hailing from Ariège, is a band of about thirty passionate young musicians who reinterpret classic banda tunes and popular hits with boundless energy.

Youthie, from the Andalusian sun in the shadow of an Indonesian forest, this young multi-instrumentalist takes you on a journey into her world to the beat of dub, reggae, and world music.

Sergent Garcia—a must-see group of seasoned musicians with a fusion repertoire—where salsa, reggae, ska, and Afro-Caribbean rhythms blend with a generous, infectious energy for a thoroughly festive and dance-filled evening…

Free admission

L’événement VES 2026 RENCONTRES VIGNERONNES & VENDANGES EN FÊTE Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par