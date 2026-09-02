Informations pratiques

Avioth

Village de Noël d’Avioth

Rue de l’Abbé Delhotel Avioth Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

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Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-12-12 13:00:00

fin : 2026-12-13 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-12-12

: Au pied de la majestueuse Basilique d’Avioth, l’association Anim’Avioth organise son 22e Village de Noël les 12 et 13 décembre 2026. Avec plus de 70 exposants de produits locaux et artisanaux et un grand programme d’animations, de concerts et de parades, cet événement incontournable des fêtes de fin d’année vous transportera dans une ambiance féérique unique. Entrée 2€ adulte / GRATUIT enfant-14 ans et pour les lutins déguisés. Animations et concerts gratuits, buvette et restauration sur place.Tout public

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Rue de l’Abbé Delhotel Avioth 55600 Meuse Grand Est +33 7 86 02 72 38 animavioth@gmail.com

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English :

: At the foot of the majestic Basilica of Avioth, the Anim’Avioth association is organizing its 22nd Christmas Village on December 12 and 13, 2026. With over 70 vendors offering local and artisanal products and a packed program of activities, concerts, and parades, this must-see event of the holiday season will transport you to a uniquely magical atmosphere. Admission: 2? per adult / FREE for children under 14 and for elves in costume. Free entertainment and concerts; refreshments and food available on site.

L’événement Village de Noël d’Avioth Avioth a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par ARDENNE-MEUSE