UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

VISITE DE LA CHAPELLE DE L’ERMITAGE 13 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

lundi 13 juillet 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

VISITE DE LA CHAPELLE DE L’ERMITAGE 13 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

Informations pratiques

Début
lundi 13 juillet 2026
Fin
lundi 13 juillet 2026
Heure de début
16:00:00
Ville
66120 Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

VISITE DE LA CHAPELLE DE L’ERMITAGE 13 JUILLET

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-13 16:00:00
fin : 2026-07-13 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-13

Partez à la découverte d’un remarquable exemple d’art baroque, véritable cœur historique et spirituel de Font-Romeu.
Participation libre En famille
  .

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come discover a remarkable example of Baroque art, the true historical and spiritual heart of Font-Romeu.
Admission by donation. Perfect for families.

L’événement VISITE DE LA CHAPELLE DE L’ERMITAGE 13 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-28 par OT DE FONT ROMEU

À voir aussi à Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via (Pyrénées-Orientales)