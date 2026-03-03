VISITE GUIDEE CERBERE AU FIL DE L’ART Cerbère
23 Avenue Général de Gaulle Cerbère Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : Mercredi 2026-07-02 09:30:00
fin : 2026-07-02 11:00:00
2026-07-02 2026-07-09 2026-07-16 2026-07-23 2026-07-30 2026-08-06 2026-08-13 2026-08-20 2026-08-27
Cette visite hybride, mêlant urbex et flânerie, vous fera vivre une expérience unique au cœur du village du bout du monde . C’est à travers son architecture et son art urbain que se dévoilera son histoire plurielle et singulière.
Tarif 6€, gratuit 18 ans. Réservation obligatoire.
23 Avenue Général de Gaulle Cerbère 66290 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08
English :
This hybrid tour, combining urbex and strolling, will give you a unique experience in the heart of the village at the end of the world . Through its architecture and urban art, you’ll discover its singular history.
Price 6?, free for children under 18. Reservations required.
