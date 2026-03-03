VISITE GUIDEE CERBERE AU FIL DE L’ART

23 Avenue Général de Gaulle Cerbère Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0

Tarif enfant

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2026-07-02 09:30:00

fin : 2026-07-02 11:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-02 2026-07-09 2026-07-16 2026-07-23 2026-07-30 2026-08-06 2026-08-13 2026-08-20 2026-08-27

Cette visite hybride, mêlant urbex et flânerie, vous fera vivre une expérience unique au cœur du village du bout du monde . C’est à travers son architecture et son art urbain que se dévoilera son histoire plurielle et singulière.

Tarif 6€, gratuit 18 ans. Réservation obligatoire.

.

23 Avenue Général de Gaulle Cerbère 66290 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

This hybrid tour, combining urbex and strolling, will give you a unique experience in the heart of the village at the end of the world . Through its architecture and urban art, you’ll discover its singular history.

Price 6?, free for children under 18. Reservations required.

L’événement VISITE GUIDEE CERBERE AU FIL DE L’ART Cerbère a été mis à jour le 2026-03-03 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE