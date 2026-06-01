Prats-de-Mollo-la-Preste

VISITE GUIDÉE DES THERMES DE LA PRESTE

Prats-de-Mollo-la-Preste Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-30 14:00:00

fin : 2026-06-30

Date(s) :

2026-06-30

Visite guidée des thermes de la Preste

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Prats-de-Mollo-la-Preste 66230 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 88 60

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English :

Guided tour of the thermal baths at La Preste

L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE DES THERMES DE LA PRESTE Prats-de-Mollo-la-Preste a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR