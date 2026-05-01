VISITE GUIDEE PORT-VENDRES ET JULES PAMS Port-Vendres
VISITE GUIDEE PORT-VENDRES ET JULES PAMS Port-Vendres samedi 30 mai 2026.
Port-Vendres
VISITE GUIDEE PORT-VENDRES ET JULES PAMS
1 Quai François Joly Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30 10:30:00
fin : 2026-05-30 11:15:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-30
À l’occasion de la fête de la rue Jules Pams, découvrez gratuitement l’histoire de Port-Vendres et la figure de Jules Pams lors de deux visites guidées conviviales proposées par l’Office de Tourisme.
Gratuit. Durée 45 mn
RDV devant l’Office de tourisme de Port-Vendres.
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1 Quai François Joly Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08 contact@pymed.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
On the occasion of the rue Jules Pams festival, discover the history of Port-Vendres and the figure of Jules Pams on two free, convivial guided tours offered by the Tourist Office.
Free admission. Duration: 45 min
RDV in front of the Port-Vendres Tourist Office.
L’événement VISITE GUIDEE PORT-VENDRES ET JULES PAMS Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
À voir aussi à Port-Vendres (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- VISITE GUIDEE SUR LES PAS DE CHARLES-RENNIE MACKINTOSH Port-Vendres 27 mai 2026
- FETE BRESILIENNE Port-Vendres 30 mai 2026
- EXPOSITION LES COULEURS CATALANES Port-Vendres 1 juin 2026
- VISITE GUIDEE PORT-VENDRES AU FIL DE L’EAU Port-Vendres 1 juin 2026
- VISITE GUIDEE SUR LES PAS DE CHARLES-RENNIE MACKINTOSH Port-Vendres 3 juin 2026