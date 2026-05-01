Port-Vendres

VISITE GUIDEE PORT-VENDRES ET JULES PAMS

1 Quai François Joly Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-30 10:30:00

fin : 2026-05-30 11:15:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-30

À l’occasion de la fête de la rue Jules Pams, découvrez gratuitement l’histoire de Port-Vendres et la figure de Jules Pams lors de deux visites guidées conviviales proposées par l’Office de Tourisme.

Gratuit. Durée 45 mn

RDV devant l’Office de tourisme de Port-Vendres.

.

1 Quai François Joly Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08 contact@pymed.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

On the occasion of the rue Jules Pams festival, discover the history of Port-Vendres and the figure of Jules Pams on two free, convivial guided tours offered by the Tourist Office.

Free admission. Duration: 45 min

RDV in front of the Port-Vendres Tourist Office.

L’événement VISITE GUIDEE PORT-VENDRES ET JULES PAMS Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE