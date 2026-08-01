Week-end festif à Pranzac Pranzac
samedi 22 août 2026 · Pranzac
Informations pratiques
Pranzac
Week-end festif à Pranzac
Pranzac Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-22
fin : 2026-08-23
Date(s) :
2026-08-22
Expositions d’artistes et artisans d’art sur tout le week-end, accompagnées d’animations médiévales.
Entrée gratuite et restauration sur place.
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Pranzac 16110 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 66 24 22 61
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Exhibitions by artists and artisans throughout the weekend, accompanied by medieval-themed activities.
Free admission and food available on site.
L’événement Week-end festif à Pranzac Pranzac a été mis à jour le 2026-07-28 par Office de Tourisme La Rochefoucauld Porte du Périgord
À voir aussi à Pranzac (Charente)
- Festival Au Gré des Arts Per la viola bastarda Pranzac 3 octobre 2026
- Festival Au Gré des Arts Keyboard Song de Yoann Moulin Pranzac 4 octobre 2026
- Festival Au Gré des Arts LA DIVINA ARMONIA, Milano Pranzac 10 octobre 2026
- Festival Au Gré des Arts Récital de Lorenzo Ghielmi et masterclass Pranzac 11 octobre 2026