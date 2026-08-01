Informations pratiques

Pranzac

Week-end festif à Pranzac

Pranzac Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-22

fin : 2026-08-23

Date(s) :

2026-08-22

Expositions d’artistes et artisans d’art sur tout le week-end, accompagnées d’animations médiévales.

Entrée gratuite et restauration sur place.

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Pranzac 16110 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 66 24 22 61

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Exhibitions by artists and artisans throughout the weekend, accompanied by medieval-themed activities.

Free admission and food available on site.

L’événement Week-end festif à Pranzac Pranzac a été mis à jour le 2026-07-28 par Office de Tourisme La Rochefoucauld Porte du Périgord