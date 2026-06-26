Bolquère

YOGA AU BORD DU LAC ET AQUARELLE

Bolquère Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-21 09:00:00

fin : 2026-08-21 10:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-21

Yoga au bord de l’étang du Ticou

Les vendredis de 9h à 10h

12€ le cours de Yoga seul

35€ le cours d’aquarelle seul (10h 12h)

40€ Yoga+ aquarelle

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Bolquère 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 31 57 44 91

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Yoga by the Ticou Pond

Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

12? for the yoga class only

35? for the watercolor class only (10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m.)

40? for yoga + watercolor

L’événement YOGA AU BORD DU LAC ET AQUARELLE Bolquère a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT DE BOLQUERE/PYRENEES 2000