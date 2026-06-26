UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Bolquère

YOGA AU BORD DU LAC ET AQUARELLE Bolquère

vendredi 14 août 2026 · Bolquère

YOGA AU BORD DU LAC ET AQUARELLE Bolquère

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 14 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 14 août 2026
Heure de début
09:00:00
Ville
66210 Bolquère
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Bolquère

YOGA AU BORD DU LAC ET AQUARELLE

Bolquère Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 09:00:00
fin : 2026-08-14 10:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-14

Yoga au bord de l’étang du Ticou
Les vendredis de 9h à 10h
12€ le cours de Yoga seul
35€ le cours d’aquarelle seul (10h 12h)
40€ Yoga+ aquarelle
  .

Bolquère 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 31 57 44 91 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Yoga by the Ticou Pond
Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
12? for the yoga class only
35? for the watercolor class only (10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m.)
40? for yoga + watercolor

L’événement YOGA AU BORD DU LAC ET AQUARELLE Bolquère a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT DE BOLQUERE/PYRENEES 2000

À voir aussi à Bolquère (Pyrénées-Orientales)