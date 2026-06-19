Informations pratiques

Bolquère

SORTIE TRAPPEUR

Bolquère Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – – 10

Tarif enfant

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-14 09:30:00

fin : 2026-08-14 11:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-14

9h30 11h

Office de Tourisme, Pyrénées 2000

6-12 ans, plus jeune accompagné d’un parent

Tarif 10€/enfant | places limitées

Informations & inscriptions au 07.77.84.57.31

Observation et découverte de la nature environnante. Apprentissage des fondamentaux du trappeur (cabane, arc, faune, flore, outils, herbier…).

Construction, jeux, créativité.

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Bolquère 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 77 84 57 31

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

9:30 a.m. 11:00 a.m.

Tourist Office, Pyrénées 2000

Ages 6–12; younger children must be accompanied by a parent

Price: 10? per child | limited spaces

Information & registration: 07.77.84.57.31

Observe and explore the surrounding nature. Learn the basics of trapping (huts, bows, wildlife, plants, tools, herbarium, etc.).

Building, games, creativity.

L’événement SORTIE TRAPPEUR Bolquère a été mis à jour le 2026-06-19 par OT DE BOLQUERE/PYRENEES 2000