2ÈME TOURNOI D’ÉCHECS DE LA REINE DES PYRÉNÉES PAVILLON NORMAND Bagnères-de-Luchon

Bagnères-de-Luchon

2ÈME TOURNOI D’ÉCHECS DE LA REINE DES PYRÉNÉES

PAVILLON NORMAND PARC DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 40 – 40 – EUR

40

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-23 09:30:00

fin : 2026-07-25 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-23 2026-07-24 2026-07-25 2026-07-26

Tournoi homologué FFE.

Système suisse en 7 rondes en 1h + 30sec (sans rajout au 40ème coup)

Jeudi 23 juillet ronde 1 à 14h

Vendredi 24 Juillet ronde 2 à 9h30, ronde 3 à 14h00

Samedi 25 Juillet ronde 4 à 9h30, ronde 5 à 14h00

Dimanche 26 Juillet ronde 6 à 9h30 ronde 7 à 14h00

Remise de prix dimanche à partir de 17h-17h30

Verre de l’amitié vers 18h

Inscriptions en ligne sur le site de HelloAsso. 40 .

PAVILLON NORMAND PARC DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

FFE-approved tournament.

Swiss system of 7 rounds in 1h + 30sec (without adding the 40th move)

L’événement 2ÈME TOURNOI D’ÉCHECS DE LA REINE DES PYRÉNÉES Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE