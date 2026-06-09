2ÈME TOURNOI D’ÉCHECS DE LA REINE DES PYRÉNÉES PAVILLON NORMAND Bagnères-de-Luchon
2ÈME TOURNOI D’ÉCHECS DE LA REINE DES PYRÉNÉES PAVILLON NORMAND Bagnères-de-Luchon jeudi 23 juillet 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
2ÈME TOURNOI D’ÉCHECS DE LA REINE DES PYRÉNÉES
PAVILLON NORMAND PARC DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 40 – 40 – EUR
40
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-23 09:30:00
fin : 2026-07-25 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-23 2026-07-24 2026-07-25 2026-07-26
Tournoi homologué FFE.
Système suisse en 7 rondes en 1h + 30sec (sans rajout au 40ème coup)
Jeudi 23 juillet ronde 1 à 14h
Vendredi 24 Juillet ronde 2 à 9h30, ronde 3 à 14h00
Samedi 25 Juillet ronde 4 à 9h30, ronde 5 à 14h00
Dimanche 26 Juillet ronde 6 à 9h30 ronde 7 à 14h00
Remise de prix dimanche à partir de 17h-17h30
Verre de l’amitié vers 18h
Inscriptions en ligne sur le site de HelloAsso. 40 .
PAVILLON NORMAND PARC DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
FFE-approved tournament.
Swiss system of 7 rounds in 1h + 30sec (without adding the 40th move)
L’événement 2ÈME TOURNOI D’ÉCHECS DE LA REINE DES PYRÉNÉES Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-09 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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