45e Salon Artistique Régional de la Vallée de l’Eure Maintenon
samedi 5 septembre 2026 · Maintenon
Informations pratiques
Maintenon
45e Salon Artistique Régional de la Vallée de l’Eure
Maintenon Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-09-05 14:00:00
fin : 2026-09-13 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-05
Près de quarante artistes participent à ce salon et exposent leurs œuvres peinture, sculture, dessin, mosaique, tissage, photo, avec comme invités d’honneur Soisik Oger Le Goff peintre et Sophie Larroche sculptrice.
Un rendez-vous incontournable de la rentrée culturelle riche en émotions artistiques organisé par l’AAPMP (Association Artistique de la Porte de Maintenon-Pierres). .
Maintenon 28130 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 82 75 95
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English :
Nearly forty artists are participating in this exhibition and displaying their works—including paintings, sculptures, drawings, mosaics, weavings, and photographs—with painter Soisik Oger Le Goff and sculptor Sophie Larroche as guests of honor.
L’événement 45e Salon Artistique Régional de la Vallée de l’Eure Maintenon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par OT CHARTRES
À voir aussi à Maintenon (Eure-et-Loir)
- Marché artisanal et feu d’artifice Maintenon 28 août 2026
- Journées Européennes du patrimoine Maintenon au fil des années Maintenon 18 septembre 2026
- Le Japan Festival de Maintenon / Pierres Maintenon 19 septembre 2026