Informations pratiques

Maintenon

45e Salon Artistique Régional de la Vallée de l’Eure

Maintenon Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2026-09-05 14:00:00

fin : 2026-09-13 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-05

Près de quarante artistes participent à ce salon et exposent leurs œuvres peinture, sculture, dessin, mosaique, tissage, photo, avec comme invités d’honneur Soisik Oger Le Goff peintre et Sophie Larroche sculptrice.

Un rendez-vous incontournable de la rentrée culturelle riche en émotions artistiques organisé par l’AAPMP (Association Artistique de la Porte de Maintenon-Pierres). .

Maintenon 28130 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 82 75 95

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English :

Nearly forty artists are participating in this exhibition and displaying their works—including paintings, sculptures, drawings, mosaics, weavings, and photographs—with painter Soisik Oger Le Goff and sculptor Sophie Larroche as guests of honor.

L’événement 45e Salon Artistique Régional de la Vallée de l’Eure Maintenon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par OT CHARTRES