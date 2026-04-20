7 WONDERS ARCHITECTS Nébian
7 WONDERS ARCHITECTS Nébian vendredi 31 juillet 2026.
Nébian
7 WONDERS ARCHITECTS
Avenue Pasteur Nébian Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-31
fin : 2026-07-31
Date(s) :
2026-07-31
Rentrez dans la peau d’un architecte et soyez le premier à achever un chef-d’oeuvre.
Votre objectif est aussi simple que grandiose bâtir une merveille si importante, si imposante, qu’elle marquera l’histoire de l’humanité…
Rentrez dans la peau d’un architecte et soyez le premier à achever un chef-d’oeuvre.
Votre objectif est aussi simple que grandiose bâtir une merveille si importante, si imposante, qu’elle marquera l’histoire de l’humanité…
À partir de 8 ans
Gratuit, sur inscription .
Avenue Pasteur Nébian 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 96 48 63 bibliotheque@nebian.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : 7 WONDERS ARCHITECTS
Step into the shoes of an architect and be the first to complete a masterpiece.
Your goal is as simple as it is grandiose: to build a marvel so great, so imposing, that it will go down in the history of mankind?
L’événement 7 WONDERS ARCHITECTS Nébian a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par 34 OT DU CLERMONTAIS
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