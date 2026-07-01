7ÈME SEMAINE DES ARTS SPECTACLE ENFANTS PLACE DE LA GARE Fos

Informations pratiques

Fos

7ÈME SEMAINE DES ARTS SPECTACLE ENFANTS

PLACE DE LA GARE Le village Fos Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-19 15:00:00

fin : 2026-07-19 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-19

Les arts en Occitania y Val d’Aran L’art sous toutes ses formes, au centre du village de Fos pendant une semaine.

Spectacle musical Yali et le FEU

Auteur et interprète Monty Verdugo 5 .

PLACE DE LA GARE Le village Fos 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lesartsenoccitaniayvaldaran@protonmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Arts in Occitania and Val d’Aran Art in all its forms takes center stage in the village of Fos for a week.

Musical performance: Yali and the FIRE

L’événement 7ÈME SEMAINE DES ARTS SPECTACLE ENFANTS Fos a été mis à jour le 2026-07-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE