UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Fos

7ÈME SEMAINE DES ARTS SPECTACLE ENFANTS PLACE DE LA GARE Fos

dimanche 19 juillet 2026 · PLACE DE LA GARE · Fos

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 19 juillet 2026
Fin
dimanche 19 juillet 2026
Heure de début
15:00:00
Lieu
PLACE DE LA GARE
Adresse
Le village
Ville
31440 Fos
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif
5 5 5 Tarif de base plein tarif

Fos

7ÈME SEMAINE DES ARTS SPECTACLE ENFANTS

PLACE DE LA GARE Le village Fos Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
5
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-19 15:00:00
fin : 2026-07-19 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-19

Les arts en Occitania y Val d’Aran L’art sous toutes ses formes, au centre du village de Fos pendant une semaine.

Spectacle musical Yali et le FEU
Auteur et interprète Monty Verdugo 5  .

PLACE DE LA GARE Le village Fos 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   lesartsenoccitaniayvaldaran@protonmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Arts in Occitania and Val d’Aran Art in all its forms takes center stage in the village of Fos for a week.

Musical performance: Yali and the FIRE

L’événement 7ÈME SEMAINE DES ARTS SPECTACLE ENFANTS Fos a été mis à jour le 2026-07-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Fos (Haute-Garonne)