Informations pratiques

Fos

7ÈME SEMAINE DES ARTS EXPOSITION ET CONCOURS DE PEINTURE

PLACE DE LA GARE Le village Fos Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-18 10:00:00

fin : 2026-07-26 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-18 2026-07-25

Les arts en Occitania y Val d’Aran L’art sous toutes ses formes, au centre du village de Fos pendant une semaine.

Exposition de 9 artistes et concours de peinture .

PLACE DE LA GARE Le village Fos 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

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English :

The Arts in Occitania and Val d’Aran—Art in all its forms takes center stage in the village of Fos for a week.

L’événement 7ÈME SEMAINE DES ARTS EXPOSITION ET CONCOURS DE PEINTURE Fos a été mis à jour le 2026-07-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE