7ÈME SEMAINE DES ARTS EXPOSITION ET CONCOURS DE PEINTURE PLACE DE LA GARE Fos
samedi 18 juillet 2026 · PLACE DE LA GARE · Fos
Informations pratiques
Fos
7ÈME SEMAINE DES ARTS EXPOSITION ET CONCOURS DE PEINTURE
PLACE DE LA GARE Le village Fos Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-18 10:00:00
fin : 2026-07-26 12:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-18 2026-07-25
Les arts en Occitania y Val d’Aran L’art sous toutes ses formes, au centre du village de Fos pendant une semaine.
Exposition de 9 artistes et concours de peinture .
PLACE DE LA GARE Le village Fos 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Arts in Occitania and Val d’Aran—Art in all its forms takes center stage in the village of Fos for a week.
L’événement 7ÈME SEMAINE DES ARTS EXPOSITION ET CONCOURS DE PEINTURE Fos a été mis à jour le 2026-07-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Fos (Haute-Garonne)
- LES JEUDIS DE MAMIE JEANNE Fos 16 juillet 2026
- 7ÈME SEMAINE DES ARTS Le village Fos 18 juillet 2026
- 7ÈME SEMAINE DES ARTS REPAS PAËLLA PLACE DE LA GARE Fos 18 juillet 2026
- 7ÈME SEMAINE DES ARTS SOIRÉES CONCERTS PLACE DE LA GARE Fos 18 juillet 2026
- SOIRÉE À LA DÉCOUVERTE DES CHAUVES-SOURIS Fos 28 août 2026