82 ANS DE LA LIBÉRATION DE PORT-VENDRES Port-Vendres
mercredi 19 août 2026 · Port-Vendres
Informations pratiques
Port-Vendres
82 ANS DE LA LIBÉRATION DE PORT-VENDRES
Quai François Joly Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-19 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-19
Date(s) :
2026-08-19
Port-Vendres célèbre sa Libération dans une ambiance à la fois commémorative et festive. Marché nocturne, animations, jeux, bodega, concerts et feu d’artifice rythmeront cette grande soirée populaire sur les quais.
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Quai François Joly Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 60 99
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English :
Port-Vendres celebrates its Liberation Day in an atmosphere that is both commemorative and festive. A nighttime parade, entertainment, games, a bodega, concerts, and fireworks will highlight this major community event on the waterfront.
L’événement 82 ANS DE LA LIBÉRATION DE PORT-VENDRES Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
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