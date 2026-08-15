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AGENDA · Port-Vendres

82 ANS DE LA LIBÉRATION DE PORT-VENDRES Port-Vendres

mercredi 19 août 2026 · Port-Vendres

82 ANS DE LA LIBÉRATION DE PORT-VENDRES Port-Vendres

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 19 août 2026
Fin
mercredi 19 août 2026
Heure de début
18:00:00
Adresse
Quai François Joly
Ville
66660 Port-Vendres
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Port-Vendres

82 ANS DE LA LIBÉRATION DE PORT-VENDRES

Quai François Joly Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-19 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-19

Date(s) :
2026-08-19

Port-Vendres célèbre sa Libération dans une ambiance à la fois commémorative et festive. Marché nocturne, animations, jeux, bodega, concerts et feu d’artifice rythmeront cette grande soirée populaire sur les quais.
  .

Quai François Joly Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 60 99 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Port-Vendres celebrates its Liberation Day in an atmosphere that is both commemorative and festive. A nighttime parade, entertainment, games, a bodega, concerts, and fireworks will highlight this major community event on the waterfront.

L’événement 82 ANS DE LA LIBÉRATION DE PORT-VENDRES Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE

À voir aussi à Port-Vendres (Pyrénées-Orientales)