Informations pratiques

Port-Vendres

82 ANS DE LA LIBÉRATION DE PORT-VENDRES

Quai François Joly Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-19 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-19

Date(s) :

2026-08-19

Port-Vendres célèbre sa Libération dans une ambiance à la fois commémorative et festive. Marché nocturne, animations, jeux, bodega, concerts et feu d’artifice rythmeront cette grande soirée populaire sur les quais.

.

Quai François Joly Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 60 99

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Port-Vendres celebrates its Liberation Day in an atmosphere that is both commemorative and festive. A nighttime parade, entertainment, games, a bodega, concerts, and fireworks will highlight this major community event on the waterfront.

L’événement 82 ANS DE LA LIBÉRATION DE PORT-VENDRES Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE