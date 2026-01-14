VISITE GUIDEE AU CREPUSCULE SUR LES PAS DE CHARLES-RENNIE MACKINTOSH Port-Vendres
1 Quai François Joly Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-08-19 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-19 19:30:00
2026-08-19
Visite guidée au crépuscule à Port-Vendres sur les pas de l’artiste.
Tarif 6€, gratuit pour les 18 ans.
Inscription obligatoire.
1 Quai François Joly Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08
English :
Twilight guided tour of Port-Vendres in the footsteps of the artist.
Price 6?, free for children under 18.
Registration required.
