9ÈME CONCERT DE L’INTÉGRALE J.S. BACH LA PENTECÔTE Montpellier
9ÈME CONCERT DE L’INTÉGRALE J.S. BACH LA PENTECÔTE Montpellier samedi 23 mai 2026.
Montpellier
9ÈME CONCERT DE L’INTÉGRALE J.S. BACH LA PENTECÔTE
25 rue Maguelone Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-23
fin : 2026-05-23
Date(s) :
2026-05-23
Samedi 23 mai 17h: 9ème concert de l’intégrale J.S. Bach La Pentecôte ; Luc Antonini, orgue.
Libre participation.
Samedi 23 mai 17h: 9ème concert de l’intégrale J.S. Bach La Pentecôte ; Luc Antonini, orgue.
Libre participation. .
25 rue Maguelone Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Saturday May 23, 5 pm: 9th concert in the J.S. Bach Pentecost series; Luc Antonini, organ.
Free admission.
L’événement 9ÈME CONCERT DE L’INTÉGRALE J.S. BACH LA PENTECÔTE Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER
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