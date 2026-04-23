Montpellier

9ÈME CONCERT DE L’INTÉGRALE J.S. BACH LA PENTECÔTE

25 rue Maguelone Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-23

fin : 2026-05-23

Date(s) :

2026-05-23

Samedi 23 mai 17h: 9ème concert de l’intégrale J.S. Bach La Pentecôte ; Luc Antonini, orgue.

Libre participation.

Samedi 23 mai 17h: 9ème concert de l’intégrale J.S. Bach La Pentecôte ; Luc Antonini, orgue.

Libre participation. .

25 rue Maguelone Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie

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English :

Saturday May 23, 5 pm: 9th concert in the J.S. Bach Pentecost series; Luc Antonini, organ.

Free admission.

L’événement 9ÈME CONCERT DE L’INTÉGRALE J.S. BACH LA PENTECÔTE Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER