Castelnaudary

À FORCE DE BRAS TONY MOGGIO RELIE L’ATLANTIQUE À LA MÉDITERRANÉE

Castelnaudary Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-21

fin : 2026-06-21

Date(s) :

2026-06-21

Ancien rugbyman professionnel devenu tétraplégique, Tony Moggio se lance le défi sportif de relier sur un vélo adapté les 700 km que séparent Royan (33) de Sète (34) via la véloroute du canal des Deux Mers. Sont attendus au départ de chacune des 13 étapes des volontaires, associations et sportifs locaux pour l’accompagner sur les premiers kilomètres.

Le 21 juin Castelnaudary Carcassonne

.

Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A former professional rugby player who is now quadriplegic, Tony Moggio is taking on the athletic challenge of covering the 700 km separating Royan (33) from Sète (34) on an adapted bicycle via the Canal des Deux Mers bike route. Volunteers, organizations, and local athletes are expected at the start of each of the 13 stages to accompany him for the first few kilometers.

June 21: Castelnaudary Carcassonne

L’événement À FORCE DE BRAS TONY MOGGIO RELIE L’ATLANTIQUE À LA MÉDITERRANÉE Castelnaudary a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par