Informations pratiques

Le Boulou

À LA DÉCOUVERTE DES MOULINS DE DON QUICHOTTE CHRISTIAN IZARD VISA OFF 2025

Avenue Léon-Jean Grégory Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-04

fin : 2026-09-30

Date(s) :

2026-09-04

Christian IZARD Passionné de photos, à d’abord développé ses photos argentiques jusqu’à l’arrivée du numérique. Adhérents à la fédération française de photo et de plusieurs club photos, l’entraide, le partage et les échanges avec d’autres photographes lui permettent de découvrir un univers riche et inspirant, où chaque image raconte une histoire unique et où la créativité n’a pas de limites.

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Avenue Léon-Jean Grégory Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 83 75 00 mediatheque@mairie-leboulou.fr

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English :

Christian IZARD, a photography enthusiast, initially developed his own film photos until the advent of digital photography. As a member of the French Photography Federation and several photography clubs, mutual support, sharing, and exchanges with other photographers allow him to discover a rich and inspiring world, where every image tells a unique story and where creativity knows no bounds.

L’événement À LA DÉCOUVERTE DES MOULINS DE DON QUICHOTTE CHRISTIAN IZARD VISA OFF 2025 Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par CDT66