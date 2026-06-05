Le Boulou

CONFÉRENCE ECOUTER ET PRÉPARER SON CORPS AUX CHANGEMENTS DE SAISON

4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 2 – 2 – 2

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-26 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-26

Date(s) :

2026-08-26

Conférence Écouter et préparer son corps aux changements de saison

Mercredi 26 août

Maison de l’Eau

Tarif 2 € personne

Participez à une conférence animée par Laurence Manguine et découvrez comment mieux écouter votre corps et l’accompagner lors des changements de saison.

Un moment d’échange et de conseils pratiques pour prendre soin de soi naturellement

Réservation 04 68 87 50 10

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4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 10 contact@mem-leboulou.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Conference: Listening to and preparing your body for seasonal changes

Wednesday August 26th

Maison de l?Eau

Price: 2 ? person

Take part in a conference led by Laurence Manguine and discover how to better listen to your body and support it during seasonal changes.

A moment of exchange and practical advice on how to take care of yourself naturally

Reservations: 04 68 87 50 10

L’événement CONFÉRENCE ECOUTER ET PRÉPARER SON CORPS AUX CHANGEMENTS DE SAISON Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par VALLESPIR TOURISME