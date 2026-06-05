CONFÉRENCE ECOUTER ET PRÉPARER SON CORPS AUX CHANGEMENTS DE SAISON Le Boulou
CONFÉRENCE ECOUTER ET PRÉPARER SON CORPS AUX CHANGEMENTS DE SAISON Le Boulou mercredi 26 août 2026.
Le Boulou
CONFÉRENCE ECOUTER ET PRÉPARER SON CORPS AUX CHANGEMENTS DE SAISON
4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 2 – 2 – 2
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-26 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-26
Date(s) :
2026-08-26
Conférence Écouter et préparer son corps aux changements de saison
Mercredi 26 août
Maison de l’Eau
Tarif 2 € personne
Participez à une conférence animée par Laurence Manguine et découvrez comment mieux écouter votre corps et l’accompagner lors des changements de saison.
Un moment d’échange et de conseils pratiques pour prendre soin de soi naturellement
Réservation 04 68 87 50 10
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4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 10 contact@mem-leboulou.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Conference: Listening to and preparing your body for seasonal changes
Wednesday August 26th
Maison de l?Eau
Price: 2 ? person
Take part in a conference led by Laurence Manguine and discover how to better listen to your body and support it during seasonal changes.
A moment of exchange and practical advice on how to take care of yourself naturally
Reservations: 04 68 87 50 10
L’événement CONFÉRENCE ECOUTER ET PRÉPARER SON CORPS AUX CHANGEMENTS DE SAISON Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par VALLESPIR TOURISME
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