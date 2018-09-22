CONFÉRENCE DES ARTISTES EN BORD DE MEDITERRANÉE Le Boulou
CONFÉRENCE DES ARTISTES EN BORD DE MEDITERRANÉE Le Boulou mardi 22 septembre 2026.
Le Boulou
CONFÉRENCE DES ARTISTES EN BORD DE MEDITERRANÉE
4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 2 – 2 – 2
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-22 18:00:00
fin : 2026-09-22
Date(s) :
2026-09-22
Conférence Des artistes en bord de Méditerranée
Envie d’un moment d’évasion artistique ?
Rejoignez Pauline raconte l’art pour une conférence inspirante autour des artistes fascinés par les paysages méditerranéens.
Mardi 22 septembre à 18h
Maison de l’Eau et de la Méditerranée
Tarif 2€ personne
.
4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 10 contact@mem-leboulou.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Conference: Artists on the Mediterranean coast
Looking for an artistic escape?
Join Pauline raconte l’art for an inspiring talk about artists fascinated by Mediterranean landscapes.
Tuesday, September 22 at 6pm
Maison de l’Eau et de la Méditerranée
Price: 2? person
L’événement CONFÉRENCE DES ARTISTES EN BORD DE MEDITERRANÉE Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par VALLESPIR TOURISME
À voir aussi à Le Boulou (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- VISITE GUIDÉE LE BOULOU HISTORIQUE Le Boulou 7 mai 2026
- OPÉRETTES DE FRANCIS LOPEZ PAR CHANTS DE SI DE LA Route du Perthus Le Boulou 7 mai 2026
- TEAM PUNISHER Cami Moli Nou Le Boulou 9 mai 2026
- VISITE GUIDÉE LE BOULOU AU FIL DES RUES Le Boulou 28 mai 2026
- VISITE GUIDÉE LE BOULOU HISTORIQUE Le Boulou 4 juin 2026