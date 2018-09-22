Le Boulou

CONFÉRENCE DES ARTISTES EN BORD DE MEDITERRANÉE

4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 2 – 2 – 2

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-22 18:00:00

fin : 2026-09-22

Date(s) :

2026-09-22

Conférence Des artistes en bord de Méditerranée

Envie d’un moment d’évasion artistique ?

Rejoignez Pauline raconte l’art pour une conférence inspirante autour des artistes fascinés par les paysages méditerranéens.

Mardi 22 septembre à 18h

Maison de l’Eau et de la Méditerranée

Tarif 2€ personne

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4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 10 contact@mem-leboulou.fr

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English :

Conference: Artists on the Mediterranean coast

Looking for an artistic escape?

Join Pauline raconte l’art for an inspiring talk about artists fascinated by Mediterranean landscapes.

Tuesday, September 22 at 6pm

Maison de l’Eau et de la Méditerranée

Price: 2? person

L’événement CONFÉRENCE DES ARTISTES EN BORD DE MEDITERRANÉE Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par VALLESPIR TOURISME