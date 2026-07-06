Informations pratiques

Le Boulou

VOILIERS D’ARTHUR BOGAERT

Avenue Léon-Jean Grégory Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-05

fin : 2026-08-30

Date(s) :

2026-08-05

VOILIERS D’ ARTHUR BOGAERT D’un grand-père à l’autre, de la passion de la voile à celle du dessin, sont nés le goût pour la peinture et sa fascination pour les effets du vent dans les voiles. À 15 ans, Didier BOGAERT explore, en autodidacte, les différentes techniques pour donner vie à ses voiliers .

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Avenue Léon-Jean Grégory Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 83 75 00 mediatheque@mairie-leboulou.fr

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English :

ARTHUR BOGAERT’S SAILBOATS %AB From one grandfather %E0 to another, from a passion for sailing %E0 to a passion for drawing, his love of painting and his fascination with the effects of the wind on the sails were born. %C0 At age 15, Didier BOGAERT began exploring, as a self-taught artist, the various techniques needed to bring his sailboats %BB to life.

L’événement VOILIERS D’ARTHUR BOGAERT Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-07-06 par CDT66