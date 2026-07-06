VOILIERS D’ARTHUR BOGAERT Le Boulou
mercredi 5 août 2026 · Le Boulou
Informations pratiques
Le Boulou
VOILIERS D’ARTHUR BOGAERT
Avenue Léon-Jean Grégory Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-05
fin : 2026-08-30
Date(s) :
2026-08-05
VOILIERS D’ ARTHUR BOGAERT D’un grand-père à l’autre, de la passion de la voile à celle du dessin, sont nés le goût pour la peinture et sa fascination pour les effets du vent dans les voiles. À 15 ans, Didier BOGAERT explore, en autodidacte, les différentes techniques pour donner vie à ses voiliers .
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Avenue Léon-Jean Grégory Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 83 75 00 mediatheque@mairie-leboulou.fr
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English :
ARTHUR BOGAERT’S SAILBOATS %AB From one grandfather %E0 to another, from a passion for sailing %E0 to a passion for drawing, his love of painting and his fascination with the effects of the wind on the sails were born. %C0 At age 15, Didier BOGAERT began exploring, as a self-taught artist, the various techniques needed to bring his sailboats %BB to life.
L’événement VOILIERS D’ARTHUR BOGAERT Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-07-06 par CDT66
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