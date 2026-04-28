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VISITE GUIDÉE MAISON DE L’EAU LE BOULOU Le Boulou

VISITE GUIDÉE MAISON DE L’EAU LE BOULOU Le Boulou

VISITE GUIDÉE MAISON DE L’EAU LE BOULOU Le Boulou lundi 27 juillet 2026.

Adresse : 4 Rue Arago

Ville : 66160 Le Boulou

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : lundi 27 juillet 2026

Fin : lundi 27 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 15:00:00

Tarif : 5 5 5 Tarif enfant Tarif enfant

Le Boulou

VISITE GUIDÉE MAISON DE L’EAU LE BOULOU

4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-27 15:00:00
fin : 2026-07-27

Date(s) :
2026-07-27

L’ eau n’aura plus de secrets pour vous et vous deviendrez vous aussi de vrais acteurs de sensibilisation à l’Or bleu.

tarif 8€ adultes et 5€ enfants ( 6-12 ans) . Réservation au 04 68 87 50 10 ou contact@mem-leboulou.fr
  .

4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 10  contact@mem-leboulou.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Water will no longer hold any secrets for you, and you too will become real players in raising awareness of the Blue Gold.

price 8? adults and 5? children (6-12 years). Reservations on 04 68 87 50 10 or contact@mem-leboulou.fr

L’événement VISITE GUIDÉE MAISON DE L’EAU LE BOULOU Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par VALLESPIR TOURISME

À voir aussi à Le Boulou (Pyrénées-Orientales)