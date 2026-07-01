Informations pratiques

Le Boulou

INTERVENTION MARINE RAJA AMPAT

4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-29 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-29

Date(s) :

2026-07-29

Passionnés du monde marin, Evelyne Mandery Aragou, plongeuse scientifique, photographe sous-marine et créatrice d’expériences de voyages sur mesure, et Pascal Aragou, moniteur de plongée, explorent depuis de nombreuses années les fonds marins méditerranéens et tropicaux.

À travers un focus consacré à Raja Ampat

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4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 10

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English :

Passionate about the marine world, Evelyne Mandery Aragou, a scientific diver, underwater photographer, and creator of custom travel experiences, and Pascal Aragou, a diving instructor, have been exploring the Mediterranean and tropical seabeds for many years.

%C0 Through a feature on Raja Ampat

L’événement INTERVENTION MARINE RAJA AMPAT Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-07-02 par VALLESPIR TOURISME