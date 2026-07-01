INTERVENTION MARINE RAJA AMPAT Le Boulou
mercredi 29 juillet 2026 · Le Boulou
Informations pratiques
Le Boulou
INTERVENTION MARINE RAJA AMPAT
4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-29 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-29
Date(s) :
2026-07-29
Passionnés du monde marin, Evelyne Mandery Aragou, plongeuse scientifique, photographe sous-marine et créatrice d’expériences de voyages sur mesure, et Pascal Aragou, moniteur de plongée, explorent depuis de nombreuses années les fonds marins méditerranéens et tropicaux.
À travers un focus consacré à Raja Ampat
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4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 10
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English :
Passionate about the marine world, Evelyne Mandery Aragou, a scientific diver, underwater photographer, and creator of custom travel experiences, and Pascal Aragou, a diving instructor, have been exploring the Mediterranean and tropical seabeds for many years.
%C0 Through a feature on Raja Ampat
L’événement INTERVENTION MARINE RAJA AMPAT Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-07-02 par VALLESPIR TOURISME
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