Le Boulou

ATELIER DESSIN NATURALISTE AVEC L’ARTISTE ANNE ZAMO

4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-07 14:00:00

fin : 2026-08-07

Date(s) :

2026-08-07

Atelier dessin naturaliste avec l’artiste Anne Zamo

Envie de découvrir le dessin naturaliste ? Rejoignez-nous pour un atelier créatif animé par l’artiste Anne Zamo et apprenez à observer et dessiner les animaux et la botanique du Tech.

À partir de 6 ans. Tarif 5€ personne. Matériel fourni. Places limitées

Réservation au 04 68 87 50 10 ou par mail contact@mem-leboulou.fr

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4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 10 contact@mem-leboulou.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Naturalist drawing workshop with artist Anne Zamo

Want to discover naturalist drawing? Join us for a creative workshop led by artist Anne Zamo and learn how to observe and draw the animals and botany of Tech.

Ages 6 and up. Price 5? person. Materials supplied. Places limited

Reservations on 04 68 87 50 10 or by e-mail: contact@mem-leboulou.fr

L’événement ATELIER DESSIN NATURALISTE AVEC L’ARTISTE ANNE ZAMO Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par VALLESPIR TOURISME