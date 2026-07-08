PROJECTION DÉBAT DU RACOU AU CAP LEUCATE, UN LITTORAL EN MOUVEMENT Le Boulou
lundi 21 septembre 2026 · Le Boulou
Informations pratiques
Le Boulou
PROJECTION DÉBAT DU RACOU AU CAP LEUCATE, UN LITTORAL EN MOUVEMENT
4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-21 18:00:00
fin : 2026-09-21
Date(s) :
2026-09-21
Projection du film (15 minutes) du Racou au Cap Leucate, un littoral en mouvement et un moment d’échange avec Provence Lanzellotti (45 minutes), géographe, animatrice de l’Observatoire de la côte sableuse catalane et chargée d’études littoral à l’Aurca.
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4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 10 contact@mem-leboulou.fr
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English :
Screening of the film (15 minutes) “From Racou to Cap Leucate: A Coast in Motion” followed by a discussion with Provence Lanzellotti (45 minutes), geographer, coordinator of the Observatory of the Catalan Sandy Coast, and coastal research specialist at Aurca.
L’événement PROJECTION DÉBAT DU RACOU AU CAP LEUCATE, UN LITTORAL EN MOUVEMENT Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-07-02 par VALLESPIR TOURISME
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