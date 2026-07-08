Informations pratiques

Le Boulou

PROJECTION DÉBAT DU RACOU AU CAP LEUCATE, UN LITTORAL EN MOUVEMENT

4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-21 18:00:00

fin : 2026-09-21

Date(s) :

2026-09-21

Projection du film (15 minutes) du Racou au Cap Leucate, un littoral en mouvement et un moment d’échange avec Provence Lanzellotti (45 minutes), géographe, animatrice de l’Observatoire de la côte sableuse catalane et chargée d’études littoral à l’Aurca.

.

4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 10 contact@mem-leboulou.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Screening of the film (15 minutes) “From Racou to Cap Leucate: A Coast in Motion” followed by a discussion with Provence Lanzellotti (45 minutes), geographer, coordinator of the Observatory of the Catalan Sandy Coast, and coastal research specialist at Aurca.

L’événement PROJECTION DÉBAT DU RACOU AU CAP LEUCATE, UN LITTORAL EN MOUVEMENT Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-07-02 par VALLESPIR TOURISME