à quoi on joue ? Golbey
à quoi on joue ? Golbey mercredi 20 mai 2026.
Golbey
à quoi on joue ?
7 rue René Baradel Golbey Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-05-20 16:00:00
fin : 2026-05-20 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-20
Venez en famille ou entre amis, découvrir une
sélection de jeux de société et testez-les, accompagnés d’une bibliothécaire pour vous aider !
À partir de 5 ans • Salle animations • Sur inscriptionTout public
0 .
7 rue René Baradel Golbey 88190 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 34 69 86
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and discover a selection of board games
and try them out, accompanied by a librarian to help you!
Ages 5 and up ? Animation room ? Registration required
L’événement à quoi on joue ? Golbey a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION
À voir aussi à Golbey (Vosges)
- CONCERTS DE PRINTEMPS Golbey 10 mai 2026
- Soirée Jeux de société Golbey 16 mai 2026
- Heure du conte et atelier récréatif bmi de Golbey Golbey 23 mai 2026
- Golbey génération 80’s Golbey 5 juillet 2026
- Concert de Kendji GIRAC La Haye Doyen Complexe sportif Plein Air Golbey 6 juillet 2026