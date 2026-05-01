Golbey

à quoi on joue ?

7 rue René Baradel Golbey Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-05-20 16:00:00

fin : 2026-05-20 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-20

Venez en famille ou entre amis, découvrir une

sélection de jeux de société et testez-les, accompagnés d’une bibliothécaire pour vous aider !

À partir de 5 ans • Salle animations • Sur inscriptionTout public

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7 rue René Baradel Golbey 88190 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 34 69 86

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and discover a selection of board games

and try them out, accompanied by a librarian to help you!

Ages 5 and up ? Animation room ? Registration required

L’événement à quoi on joue ? Golbey a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION