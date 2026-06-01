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Action collective, Association les Petits bonheurs, Paris

Action collective, Association les Petits bonheurs, Paris

Action collective, Association les Petits bonheurs, Paris samedi 20 juin 2026.

Lieu : Association les Petits bonheurs

Adresse : 11 rue Duperré, 75009 Paris

Ville : 75009 Paris

Département : Paris

Début : samedi 20 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 20 juin 2026

Tarif : Sur inscription

Action collective Samedi 20 juin, 11h00 Association les Petits bonheurs Paris

Sur inscription

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-20T11:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-20T14:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-20T11:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-20T14:00:00+02:00

Association les Petits bonheurs 11 rue Duperré, 75009 Paris Paris 75009 Paris 9e Arrondissement Paris Île-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.lespetitsbonheurs.org/ »}]
Déjeuner festif

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