Action collective, Association les Petits bonheurs, Paris
Action collective, Association les Petits bonheurs, Paris samedi 20 juin 2026.
Action collective Samedi 20 juin, 11h00 Association les Petits bonheurs Paris
Sur inscription
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-20T11:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-20T14:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-20T11:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-20T14:00:00+02:00
Association les Petits bonheurs 11 rue Duperré, 75009 Paris Paris 75009 Paris 9e Arrondissement Paris Île-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.lespetitsbonheurs.org/ »}]
Déjeuner festif
À voir aussi à Paris (Paris)
- Emma Rawicz & Freddie Jensen en concert Cool jazz for quiet dreams au 38Riv Jazz Club 38Riv Jazz Club Paris 1 juin 2026
- RADIO NOVA LA DIVINE COMEDIE – SALLE 1 Paris 1 juin 2026
- GOOSE – Elysee Montmartre Paris 1 juin 2026
- Exposition « C’était Paris en 1970 » Bibliothèque historique de la Ville de Paris (BHVP) Paris 1 juin 2026
- Les animations de juin L’Heure Joyeuse Bibliothèque L’Heure joyeuse Paris 1 juin 2026