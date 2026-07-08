ACTIVITÉ FITNESS STEP JEUDI 6 AOÛT Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
jeudi 6 août 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Informations pratiques
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
ACTIVITÉ FITNESS STEP JEUDI 6 AOÛT
84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-06 17:30:00
fin : 2026-08-06 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-06
Envie de bouger et de faire le plein d’énergie ? Participez à un cours de step en plein air, accessible à tous les niveaux ! Au programme une séance rythmée mêlant cardio, coordination et bonne humeur, sur des musiques entraînantes. Idéal pour se dépenser tout en s’amusant dans une ambiance conviviale.
En famille Gratuit
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84 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Want to get moving and recharge your energy? Join an outdoor step class—open to all fitness levels! On the agenda: a high-energy session combining cardio, coordination, and good vibes, set to upbeat music. It’s the perfect way to work up a sweat while having fun in a friendly atmosphere.
For the whole family—Free
L’événement ACTIVITÉ FITNESS STEP JEUDI 6 AOÛT Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-29 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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