ACTIVITÉS SPORTIVES CALISTHÉNIE BMX HIROX CYCLOTOURISME Ceilhes-et-Rocozels
ACTIVITÉS SPORTIVES CALISTHÉNIE BMX HIROX CYCLOTOURISME Ceilhes-et-Rocozels mercredi 1 juillet 2026.
Ceilhes-et-Rocozels
ACTIVITÉS SPORTIVES CALISTHÉNIE BMX HIROX CYCLOTOURISME
Avenue du Lac Ceilhes-et-Rocozels Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-01
fin : 2026-08-31
Date(s) :
2026-07-01
Association EPO
Activités sportives gratuites au plan d’eau Le Bouloc initiation BMX au pumptrack, initiation apprentissage vélo (dérapage, slalom, franchissement…), calisthénie, hyrox, cyclotourisme.
tenue de sport et boisson hydratante obligatoire
Réservation obligatoire au 07 81 11 50 68
Association EPO
Activités sportives gratuites au plan d’eau Le Bouloc initiation BMX au pumptrack, initiation apprentissage vélo (dérapage, slalom, franchissement…), calisthénie, hyrox, cyclotourisme.
tenue de sport et boisson hydratante obligatoire
Réservation obligatoire au 07 81 11 50 68 .
Avenue du Lac Ceilhes-et-Rocozels 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 81 11 50 68
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : ACTIVITÉS SPORTIVES CALISTHÉNIE BMX HIROX CYCLOTOURISME
EPO Association
Free sports activities at Le Bouloc lake: BMX introduction at the pump track, beginner bike skills (skidding, slalom, obstacle crossing…), calisthenics, Hyrox, and bike touring.
Sportswear and a sports drink are required.
Reservations are required at 07 81 11 50 68
L’événement ACTIVITÉS SPORTIVES CALISTHÉNIE BMX HIROX CYCLOTOURISME Ceilhes-et-Rocozels a été mis à jour le 2026-06-23 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
À voir aussi à Ceilhes-et-Rocozels (Hérault)
- BALADE EN CALÈCHE Ceilhes-et-Rocozels 6 juillet 2026
- DÉCOUVREZ CEILHES EN CALÈCHE Ceilhes-et-Rocozels 6 juillet 2026
- MARCHÉ DES PRODUCTEURS DE PAYS A CEILHES Ceilhes-et-Rocozels 7 juillet 2026
- RANDONNÉE GOURMANDE ACCOMPAGNÉE Ceilhes-et-Rocozels 8 juillet 2026
- PIECE DE THÉATRE PARTICIPATIVE ET CREPE PARTY Ceilhes-et-Rocozels 8 juillet 2026