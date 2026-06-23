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ACTIVITÉS SPORTIVES CALISTHÉNIE BMX HIROX CYCLOTOURISME Ceilhes-et-Rocozels

ACTIVITÉS SPORTIVES CALISTHÉNIE BMX HIROX CYCLOTOURISME Ceilhes-et-Rocozels mercredi 1 juillet 2026.

Adresse
Avenue du Lac
Ville
34260 Ceilhes-et-Rocozels
Département
Hérault
Début
mercredi 1 juillet 2026
Fin
lundi 31 août 2026
Tarif

Ceilhes-et-Rocozels

ACTIVITÉS SPORTIVES CALISTHÉNIE BMX HIROX CYCLOTOURISME

Avenue du Lac Ceilhes-et-Rocozels Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-01
fin : 2026-08-31

Date(s) :
2026-07-01

Association EPO
Activités sportives gratuites au plan d’eau Le Bouloc initiation BMX au pumptrack, initiation apprentissage vélo (dérapage, slalom, franchissement…), calisthénie, hyrox, cyclotourisme.
tenue de sport et boisson hydratante obligatoire
Réservation obligatoire au 07 81 11 50 68
Association EPO
Activités sportives gratuites au plan d’eau Le Bouloc initiation BMX au pumptrack, initiation apprentissage vélo (dérapage, slalom, franchissement…), calisthénie, hyrox, cyclotourisme.
tenue de sport et boisson hydratante obligatoire
Réservation obligatoire au 07 81 11 50 68   .

Avenue du Lac Ceilhes-et-Rocozels 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 81 11 50 68 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : ACTIVITÉS SPORTIVES CALISTHÉNIE BMX HIROX CYCLOTOURISME

EPO Association
Free sports activities at Le Bouloc lake: BMX introduction at the pump track, beginner bike skills (skidding, slalom, obstacle crossing…), calisthenics, Hyrox, and bike touring.
Sportswear and a sports drink are required.
Reservations are required at 07 81 11 50 68

L’événement ACTIVITÉS SPORTIVES CALISTHÉNIE BMX HIROX CYCLOTOURISME Ceilhes-et-Rocozels a été mis à jour le 2026-06-23 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB

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