Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

AFFAIRE DELATOUR

Bvd Guérin d’Apcher Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-15 20:30:00

fin : 2026-05-16

Date(s) :

2026-05-15

La compagnie du Peps’tacle vous présentera sa nouvelle création L’affaire Delatour .

Écriture et mise en scène Emmanuel Plagnes

La compagnie du Peps’tacle vous présentera sa nouvelle création L’affaire Delatour .

Écriture et mise en scène Emmanuel Plagnes

Le Colonel Moutarde dans la cuisine avec le chandelier. Non, nous ne jouons pas au Cluedo chers amis.

Le célèbre romancier M Delatour signe la fin de son dernier roman et sa demeure devient le théâtre d’un

jeu mystérieux où se mêlent invités, hôtes, domestique et un dilemme mortuaire.

Qui saura tirer parti de cette funeste soirée ?

Entre mystère et suspens, venez découvrir cette nouvelle pièce qui vous plongera dans la peau d’un détective. .

Bvd Guérin d’Apcher Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

La compagnie du Peps?tacle will present its new creation: L?affaire Delatour .

Written and directed by Emmanuel Plagnes

L’événement AFFAIRE DELATOUR Saint-Chély-d’Apcher a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan