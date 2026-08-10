AL CAPONE Canet-en-Roussillon
vendredi 16 octobre 2026 · Canet-en-Roussillon
Informations pratiques
Canet-en-Roussillon
AL CAPONE
3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 24.5 – 24.5 – 24.5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-16 20:30:00
fin : 2026-10-16 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-16
Christophe Delort s’attaque à une célèbre figure de l’Amérique des années 1920-1930. Avec cinq comédiens et deux musiciens, le spectacle a été présenté au Festival d’Avignon 2024. On peut obtenir beaucoup plus avec un mot gentil et un revolver qu’avec un mot gentil tout seul ! Al Capone
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3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60
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English :
Christophe Delort takes on a famous figure from 1920s-1930s America. Featuring five actors and two musicians, the show was presented at the 2024 Avignon Festival. “You can get a lot more done with a kind word and a gun than with a kind word alone!” Al Capone
L’événement AL CAPONE Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-14 par MAIRIE CANET
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