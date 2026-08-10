UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Canet-en-Roussillon

AL CAPONE Canet-en-Roussillon

vendredi 16 octobre 2026 · Canet-en-Roussillon

AL CAPONE Canet-en-Roussillon

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 16 octobre 2026
Fin
samedi 17 octobre 2026
Heure de début
20:30:00
Adresse
3 Rue Joseph Lafon
Ville
66140 Canet-en-Roussillon
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
24.5 24.5 24.5 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Canet-en-Roussillon

AL CAPONE

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 24.5 – 24.5 – 24.5

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-16 20:30:00
fin : 2026-10-16 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-10-16

Christophe Delort s’attaque à une célèbre figure de l’Amérique des années 1920-1930. Avec cinq comédiens et deux musiciens, le spectacle a été présenté au Festival d’Avignon 2024. On peut obtenir beaucoup plus avec un mot gentil et un revolver qu’avec un mot gentil tout seul ! Al Capone
  .

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Christophe Delort takes on a famous figure from 1920s-1930s America. Featuring five actors and two musicians, the show was presented at the 2024 Avignon Festival. “You can get a lot more done with a kind word and a gun than with a kind word alone!” Al Capone

L’événement AL CAPONE Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-14 par MAIRIE CANET

À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)