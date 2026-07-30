UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Canet-en-Roussillon

RÉUNION PUBLIQUE PROJET DE PLAN DE PRÉVENTION DES RISQUES INONDATION Canet-en-Roussillon

mardi 8 septembre 2026 · Canet-en-Roussillon

RÉUNION PUBLIQUE PROJET DE PLAN DE PRÉVENTION DES RISQUES INONDATION Canet-en-Roussillon

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 8 septembre 2026
Fin
mardi 8 septembre 2026
Heure de début
18:00:00
Adresse
196 Avenue de Perpignan
Ville
66140 Canet-en-Roussillon
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Canet-en-Roussillon

RÉUNION PUBLIQUE PROJET DE PLAN DE PRÉVENTION DES RISQUES INONDATION

196 Avenue de Perpignan Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-08 18:00:00
fin : 2026-09-08 19:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-08

Réunion publique à l’attention de tous les habitants des communes de Bompas, Canet-en-Roussillon, Perpignan,
Sainte-Marie-la-Mer, Villelongue-de-la-Salanque au sujet du risque d’ inondation sur le bassin versant Têt aval.
  .

196 Avenue de Perpignan Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 00 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Public Meeting for all residents of the municipalities of Bompas, Canet-en-Roussillon, Perpignan,
Sainte-Marie-la-Mer, and Villelongue-de-la-Salanque regarding the risk of flooding in the downstream watershed.

L’événement RÉUNION PUBLIQUE PROJET DE PLAN DE PRÉVENTION DES RISQUES INONDATION Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par MAIRIE CANET

À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)