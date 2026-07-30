RÉUNION PUBLIQUE PROJET DE PLAN DE PRÉVENTION DES RISQUES INONDATION Canet-en-Roussillon
mardi 8 septembre 2026 · Canet-en-Roussillon
Informations pratiques
Canet-en-Roussillon
RÉUNION PUBLIQUE PROJET DE PLAN DE PRÉVENTION DES RISQUES INONDATION
196 Avenue de Perpignan Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-08 18:00:00
fin : 2026-09-08 19:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-08
Réunion publique à l’attention de tous les habitants des communes de Bompas, Canet-en-Roussillon, Perpignan,
Sainte-Marie-la-Mer, Villelongue-de-la-Salanque au sujet du risque d’ inondation sur le bassin versant Têt aval.
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196 Avenue de Perpignan Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Public Meeting for all residents of the municipalities of Bompas, Canet-en-Roussillon, Perpignan,
Sainte-Marie-la-Mer, and Villelongue-de-la-Salanque regarding the risk of flooding in the downstream watershed.
L’événement RÉUNION PUBLIQUE PROJET DE PLAN DE PRÉVENTION DES RISQUES INONDATION Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par MAIRIE CANET
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