Canet-en-Roussillon

PIQUE-NIQUE MUSICAL: HAPPY NESS

Route de Villelongue Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 –

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-06 19:00:00

fin : 2026-08-06 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-06

Pique-nique sorti du sac sur le plateau à l’abri des pins, avec le groupe HAPPY NESS.

Des centaines d’espèces méditerranéennes et exotiques vous attendent pour passer une douce soirée d’été entre amis.

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Route de Villelongue Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 32 82 arboretumcanet@gmail.com

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English :

Picnic out of the bag on the plateau sheltered by the pines, with the band HAPPY NESS.

Hundreds of Mediterranean and exotic species await you to spend a balmy summer evening with friends.

L’événement PIQUE-NIQUE MUSICAL: HAPPY NESS Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par MAIRIE CANET