PIQUE-NIQUE MUSICAL: HAPPY NESS Canet-en-Roussillon
PIQUE-NIQUE MUSICAL: HAPPY NESS Canet-en-Roussillon jeudi 6 août 2026.
Canet-en-Roussillon
PIQUE-NIQUE MUSICAL: HAPPY NESS
Route de Villelongue Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 –
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-06 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-06 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-06
Pique-nique sorti du sac sur le plateau à l’abri des pins, avec le groupe HAPPY NESS.
Des centaines d’espèces méditerranéennes et exotiques vous attendent pour passer une douce soirée d’été entre amis.
.
Route de Villelongue Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 32 82 arboretumcanet@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Picnic out of the bag on the plateau sheltered by the pines, with the band HAPPY NESS.
Hundreds of Mediterranean and exotic species await you to spend a balmy summer evening with friends.
L’événement PIQUE-NIQUE MUSICAL: HAPPY NESS Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par MAIRIE CANET
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