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PIQUE-NIQUE MUSICAL: HAPPY NESS Canet-en-Roussillon

PIQUE-NIQUE MUSICAL: HAPPY NESS Canet-en-Roussillon

PIQUE-NIQUE MUSICAL: HAPPY NESS Canet-en-Roussillon jeudi 6 août 2026.

Adresse : Route de Villelongue

Ville : 66140 Canet-en-Roussillon

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : jeudi 6 août 2026

Fin : vendredi 7 août 2026

Heure de début : 19:00:00

Tarif : 5 5 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Canet-en-Roussillon

PIQUE-NIQUE MUSICAL: HAPPY NESS

Route de Villelongue Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 –

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-06 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-06 23:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-06

Pique-nique sorti du sac sur le plateau à l’abri des pins, avec le groupe HAPPY NESS.
Des centaines d’espèces méditerranéennes et exotiques vous attendent pour passer une douce soirée d’été entre amis.
  .

Route de Villelongue Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 32 82  arboretumcanet@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Picnic out of the bag on the plateau sheltered by the pines, with the band HAPPY NESS.
Hundreds of Mediterranean and exotic species await you to spend a balmy summer evening with friends.

L’événement PIQUE-NIQUE MUSICAL: HAPPY NESS Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par MAIRIE CANET

À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)