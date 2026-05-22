Canet-en-Roussillon

JAZZ & WINE

Canet Village Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-02 19:00:00

fin : 2026-08-02 23:59:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-02

Laissez-vous emporter par une soirée jazzy et gourmande, entre swing envoûtant, voix chaleureuses et dégustation dans une ambiance élégante et festive !

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Canet Village Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 00

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English :

? Let yourself be swept away by a jazzy, gourmet evening of spellbinding swing, warm voices and tasting in an elegant, festive atmosphere!

L’événement JAZZ & WINE Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par CANET TOURISME