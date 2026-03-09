FESTIVAL SUN & SEA CONCERT CHANTAL GOYA & DOUCHKA & BERNARD MINET

Avenue de la Méditerranée Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-04 20:00:00

fin : 2026-08-04 23:59:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-04

Un été magique à Canet-en-Roussillon !

Le 4 août, préparez-vous à revivre vos souvenirs d’enfance et à chanter à tue-tête avec Chantal Goya, Douchka et Pierre Minet !

Une soirée exceptionnelle où les génériques et chansons qui ont marqué toute une génération vous feront danser, rêver et sourire en famille. Ne manquez pas ce concert unique- Gratuit • 6ème Édition du Festival Sun & Sea

.

Avenue de la Méditerranée Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 00

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

? A magical summer in Canet-en-Roussillon! ?

On August 4, get ready to relive your childhood memories and sing your heart out with Chantal Goya, Douchka and Pierre Minet!

It’s a unique evening, where the hits and songs that marked a whole generation will have you dancing, dreaming and smiling along with your family. Don’t miss this unique concert free of charge ? 6th Sun & Sea Festival

L’événement FESTIVAL SUN & SEA CONCERT CHANTAL GOYA & DOUCHKA & BERNARD MINET Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-09 par CANET TOURISME