FESTIVAL SUN & SEA CONCERT CHANTAL GOYA & DOUCHKA & BERNARD MINET Canet-en-Roussillon
FESTIVAL SUN & SEA CONCERT CHANTAL GOYA & DOUCHKA & BERNARD MINET Canet-en-Roussillon mardi 4 août 2026.
FESTIVAL SUN & SEA CONCERT CHANTAL GOYA & DOUCHKA & BERNARD MINET
Avenue de la Méditerranée Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-04 20:00:00
fin : 2026-08-04 23:59:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-04
Un été magique à Canet-en-Roussillon !
Le 4 août, préparez-vous à revivre vos souvenirs d’enfance et à chanter à tue-tête avec Chantal Goya, Douchka et Pierre Minet !
Une soirée exceptionnelle où les génériques et chansons qui ont marqué toute une génération vous feront danser, rêver et sourire en famille. Ne manquez pas ce concert unique- Gratuit • 6ème Édition du Festival Sun & Sea
.
Avenue de la Méditerranée Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
? A magical summer in Canet-en-Roussillon! ?
On August 4, get ready to relive your childhood memories and sing your heart out with Chantal Goya, Douchka and Pierre Minet!
It’s a unique evening, where the hits and songs that marked a whole generation will have you dancing, dreaming and smiling along with your family. Don’t miss this unique concert free of charge ? 6th Sun & Sea Festival
L’événement FESTIVAL SUN & SEA CONCERT CHANTAL GOYA & DOUCHKA & BERNARD MINET Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-09 par CANET TOURISME