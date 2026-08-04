Informations pratiques

Canet-en-Roussillon

FORUM DES ASSOCIATIONS

Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-05 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-05 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-05

La ville de Canet-en-Roussillon est fière de pouvoir s’appuyer sur un tissu associatif regroupant plus de 90 associations. Qu’elles soient sportives, caritatives, culturelles, patriotiques ou tout simplement de loisirs, elles permettent à toutes et à…

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Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 00

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English :

The town of Canet-en-Roussillon is proud to have a vibrant community of more than 90 organizations. Whether they are sports, charitable, cultural, patriotic, or simply recreational, they all allow %E0 and %E0…

L’événement FORUM DES ASSOCIATIONS Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-30 par MAIRIE CANET